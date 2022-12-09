HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville.

The homeowners, David and Stephanie, have been decorating for more than 20 years because they really love Christmas and the spirit that goes along with it. David mainly decorates, not only because he and his family love what the holiday season is about, but also to honor the memory of his father who passed away in 2014.

