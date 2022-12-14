HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville.

The homeowner says she adds to her decorations every year. She loves decorating and it’s been a family tradition of hers, and she does it for the children too.

If you’ve missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, check them out here.