Christmas Lights: 12 Stones Road

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is located at 3012 12 Stones Road in Hampton Cove.

The owners have all the Christmas staples out in their front yard, from festive snowmen to Santa’s sleigh.

There’s even a couple of decked out Christmas critters hanging among the mix – you can see an otter and flamingo hanging out near the snowmen and even a polar bear and penguin off to the side.

