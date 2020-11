MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Check out this light show on Adalene Lane, which is off Nick Davis Road in Madison County.

The owner says he almost didn’t put up his lights this year, but his family talked him into it.

The display, that is made up of more than 40,000 lights and 10 inflatables, is animated to match a music that can be heard on your radio. Or just open your windows and listen to the outdoor speakers.

You can catch this display between 5-11 p.m. daily.