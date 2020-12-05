Christmas Lights: Drury Lane

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is located at 16 Drury Lane in Albertville. The display will remind you of your grandparents’ Christmas decorations, with a huge nativity scene, an ice pond with penguins and polar bears and more.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.