LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Belle Road in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

The home owner says his inspiration comes from the Galaxy of Lights at the Botanical Gardens. He has 320 feet of road frontage that displays all of the different displays. The lights are sequenced with music that you can listen to on your car radio.

