MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — One of the biggest holiday celebrations in North Alabama is returning for its third year at Toyota Field.

The Rocket City Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland will open on Friday, November 18 and continue through Sunday, January 1.

The festivities last from 5-9 p.m. each night, rain or shine.

Guests can drive through the North Pole-themed mile-and-a-half show that features hundreds of thousands of lights for $30 per car. Tickets are $60 for passenger vans or larger vehicles.

While driving through the light show, guests can tune in to 95.5 FM for a Christmas soundtrack to accompany the light show.

The admission price also includes access inside Toyota Field for the Winter Wonderland, which includes huts for hot chocolate, cookie and ornament decorating, fire pits for s’mores and more. Winter Wonderland will be open through December 24.

Santa Claus will be visiting Toyota Field each night from November 25 through December 18 ahead of Christmas. Children can also write letters to Santa at one of the booths in Winter Wonderland.

Dogs are allowed in Winter Wonderland, as long as they are leashed and the owner cleans up after them.

Event organizers say over 45,000 cars have been through the light show over the past two years and they are looking forward to bringing their, “greatest show yet.”

You can buy tickets ahead of time or buy them when you get to the field.