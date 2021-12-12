Take a selfie in a winter wonderland at A Country Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Many people are working hard to get all their Christmas loose ends wrapped up. One place that people can go to finally relax with family and friends is the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville.

One of the most popular Christmas-themed attractions in our region is “A Country Christmas” at Gaylord Opryland.

“This year’s 38th Annual “A Country Christmas” includes over 17 hours of entertainment including live music, family-friendly activities and special events like “Mission Save Christmas: featuring Elf,” Gaylord Opryland’s Marketing and Public Relations Director, Tammy Henry, told News 19.

They also have Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas where children can come with their families and meet Bumble, Clarise, and Rudolph himself.

It’s a tradition highly anticipated each year and the staff is excited to have everyone back this year, “This is a tradition for so many families not only in the Tennessee area but also the region,” Henry said.

If you’re a fan of a good selfie or still need to make your Christmas card photo, well you’re in luck!

“There are numerous photo opportunities throughout so, we have changed the name from selfies to ‘elfies’,” Stefanie Ball, Gaylord Opryland’s Public Relations Manager said.

From Mission Save Christmas: Featuring Elf to the Oak Ridge Boys Dinner Show, this is a Christmas experience dream.

“There is so much Christmas on the property… Inside you will find over-the-top decor. We have a 48-foot tree in our Delta Atrium… We have synchronized shows that are synced to holiday music and lights,” Ball said.

There’s also gingerbread decorating including houses and cookies. Plus, you can take your picture with Santa Claus.

There’s so much Christmas, you may need a reindeer to see it all!

A Country Christmas is scheduled until January 2, 2022.

Event tickets and room packages with or without event tickets and SoundWaves options are available now to purchase at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com

Advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events.

For more information, visit Gaylord Opryland’s “A Country Christmas” website, Facebook, and Instagram.