Help Santa with Mission: Save Christmas

Families, especially those with small children, are heading to the Gaylord Opryland for the Country Christmas festivities.

The Country Christmas extravaganza comes complete with a Christmas experience with the one-and-only Elf. It is a multi-sensory self-guided experience completely inspired by the iconic film.

“The entire goal of the mission is to help Buddy ensure there is enough holiday cheer to make sure that Santa’s sleigh is powered up and ready to go. Every scene throughout the show has a Clause-o-Meter and the more virtual games that you play the higher the Clause-o-Meter gets,” said Gaylord Opryland marketing and public relations director Tammy Henry.

The experience allows kids to make digital cookies in the North Pole kitchen and visit the elf workshop, where playing games helps make sure Santa has the best gifts to deliver.

You can take part in Mission: Save Christmas through January 2nd.

Event tickets and room packages with or without event tickets and SoundWaves options are available now to purchase at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com

Advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events.

For more information, visit Gaylord Opryland “A Country Christmas” website, Facebook, and Instagram.