Enjoy Christmas dinner with the Oak Ridge Boys

The Gaylord Opryland has long been the setting for a great Christmas environment. This year is no exception.

The Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland features everything you can imagine. Miles of garland and ribbon, celebrity Christmas trees, and a Buddy the Elf Mission to Save Christmas.

This year, the extravaganza features an iconic country music group, The Oak Ridge Boys.

Along with the concert is fine dining. You get a meal prepared by the culinary team.

“They are Grammy award-winning, in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and Grand Old Opry members,” said Gaylord Opryland PR Manager Stephanie Ball. “We are so happy to have them as part of the Gaylord Opryland family. They are heading our Christmas in Tennessee dinner show.

And they are back for a residency.

The legendary foursome will perform at the Gaylord Opryland in a 31 show residency featuring their famous hits and Christmas standards.

The Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland is scheduled through January 2, of 2022.

Event tickets and room packages with or without event tickets and SoundWaves options are available now to purchase at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com

Advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events.

For more information, visit Gaylord Opryland “A Country Christmas” website, Facebook, and Instagram.