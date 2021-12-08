Building an extravaganza, the magic behind creating a Country Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Gaylord Opryland Country Christmas extravaganza is an epic undertaking to create. There are over four million lights, miles of garland and dozens of trees.

It has everything from a parade of trees to an Elf interactive exhibit to the Oak Ridge Boys doing Christmas Classics.

The wonder of it all is just staggering. But what goes into making it so spectacular?

“For a Country Christmas, we start decorating the resort with Christmas lights in July,” said Tammy Henry, marketing and public relations director. “But all the other decorations, we start in October and it literally takes six to seven weeks to get everything installed.”

It is truly a wonderland with a Christmas environment that sprinkles magic pretty much everywhere you go.

“From our parade of trees to our garden conservatory to the scavenger hunt throughout the resort, as well as poinsettia trees and other selfie spots and photo ops, there is so much to do here inside the resort,” said Henry.

The option for Christmas entertainment is seemingly limitless inside the resort.

“We have tons of indoor activities. There is so much Christmas here on property everywhere. Inside you will find over-the-top decor. We have a 48-foot tall Christmas tree in our Delta Atrium. It is absolutely stunning. We have our fountain shows that are synchronized to holiday music and lights. Inside you will find gingerbread decorating and you make your very own gingerbread house or cookies you can also take pictures with Santa,” described Henry.

The Gaylord Opryland Country Christmas is scheduled through January 2, 2022.

Event tickets and room packages with or without event tickets and SoundWaves options are available now to purchase at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com

Advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events.

For more information, visit Gaylord Opryland “A Country Christmas” website, Facebook, and Instagram.