Virtual health services surged during pandemic: here are the most popular apps

Margo Jarvis takes part in video teleconference at Cohen Veteran’s Network’s on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. Since the pandemic began, the organization has pivoted their mental health services to telehealth at their 15 clinics across the United States. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

It shouldn’t be shocking that virtual services for mental health skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic; in fact, it skyrocketed a lot.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), teletherapy experienced a 154% increase from March 2019 to the same time in 2020; however, a survey from SYKES found an 6,500% in mental health virtual visits.

In a December 2020 study, JMIR Formative Research found that nearly half of participants who received telecounseling during the pandemic would continue receiving virtual treatment post-pandemic. 88% said they planned to continue using general telehealth services after the pandemic.

According to SYKES research, the app “7 Cups” is the most popular teletherapy app in 32 states across the nation, including Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. “BetterHelp” was the second most-popular in the country with it being number one is 10 states.