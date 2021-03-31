Skip to content
Children and Mental Health
COVID-19 shutdowns changed a lot for all of us, more so for schoolchildren
Video
Coronavirus
Biden sets new goal of 70% of adults with at least one vaccine shot by July 4, launches online portal
Video
Is it appropriate to ask your family and friends if they’re vaccinated?
Video
Decatur gets COVID-19 assistance grant for rent assistance, business loans and more
Connecticut becomes first state to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Florence-Lauderdale officials encourage citizens to get vaccinated as hesitancy remains
Video
More Coronavirus Headlines
BBB Consumer Alerts
Be on the Lookout for Financial Aid Scams
How to Find a Tree Service Company You Can Trust
What You Need to Know Before Downloading a Subscription Management App
Watch Out for Phony Amazon Reps Calling to Confirm Order
Beware of scam asking you for money to prove you’re owner of your home
Video
More BBB Consumer Alerts Headlines
Garden Tips
Azaleas are a southern staple for all gardens and even golf courses.
Video
A summer garden won’t be complete without peppers
Video
Snow Princess Alyssum is great for filling and spilling pots or hanging baskets
Video
Japanese Maples are the perfect touch for any landscaping
Video
Pruning your Hydrangea can make all the difference
Video
More Garden Tips Headlines
Wellness Wednesday
Staying fit even after National Fitness Day
Video
Training that sharpens your mind and skill
Video
How working and learning remotely can have a negative impact on your posture
Video
Functional and effective workouts in 45 minutes
Video
24 hour gym offers more than just a place to pump iron
Video
More Wellness Wednesday Headlines