HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A charity softball game happening April 14 could mean more mental health resources for students across the Tennessee Valley.

It’s part of the Enrichment Center which provides free professional therapy services to students both for individual and small group therapy for students in the Madison County, Madison City, Huntsville City, and Lawrence County Schools Districts.

Services are provided during the school day on school campuses and are free of charge.

Felicia Thompson is an enrichment therapist at James Clemons Highschool and is part of the center’s efforts. She says this would have been helpful when she was in school.

“I wish this had been around when I was in school because I did walk through some difficult moments in my life both in family and personally,” Thompson said. “It would have done a lot to have someone tell me that what I was feeling was real and I didn’t need to just get over it.”

Amy Patel, a drama teacher at James Clemons High School says mental health therapy should be just as essential as having a school nurse.

“Having a nurse in the school and having an enrichment counselor in the school should be equal priority,” she said, “because the nurse takes care of the physical needs and the enrichment center takes care of those mental and emotional needs.”

The game is Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Trash Pandas Stadium. The charity softball will help raise money to keep the enrichment center’s services free for students. Every dollar from ticket sales goes directly to the program.