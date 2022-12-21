HUNTSVILLE, Ala, (WHNT) — The Chabad of Huntsville hosted a Hanukkah celebration Wednesday at the Bridge Street Town Centre.

The menorah was lit during the evening hours at Bridge Street in honor of the Jewish holiday which began on Sunday and lasts until next Dec. 26.

The free event featured festive music, food and education about the holiday.

Rabbi Moshe Cohen said the event was about spreading the message of the holiday to people in North Alabama.

“The Holiday of Hanukkah is something where we gather together and we learn from the message of the Menorah,” he said. “In the past years, we experienced certain events that were targeted against the Jewish community and we gather together, we bounce back, we do even more than we have done in the past in order to ensure that the message of the Menorah is spread wide throughout North Alabama.”