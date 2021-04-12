Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ Tournament returns to benefit Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center at Children’s of Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Captian D’s Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ Tournament presented by Harbin Automotive is back to help benefit the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center at Children’s of Alabama.

The tournament will be Saturday, April 17 at Goose Pond Colony Resort, 417 Ed Hembree Drive, Scottsboro.

Registration is open until 10 am on Friday, April 16th. Anglers can still sign up in the Open Division, the entry fee is $110. The School Division presented by Northeast Alabama Community College also has available spots and the entry fee is $55.

“We’re really excited to be back on the water with Castin’ ‘N’ Catchin’ this year! Many of our sponsors not only kept the money coming into Children’s of Alabama in our absence last year but gave above and beyond again this year to keep the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center going strong,” said tournament official and News 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson.

Jason went on to say, “If you don’t fish, your support matters, too! Even though the event isn’t ‘open’ this year, if you find it in your heart to give to make sure Alabama’s heart kids have the best care available, you can still do that from our website.”

There is also a silent online auction for a day of fishing with 2014 Bassmaster Classic Champion Randy Howell. The online auction is live and can be found along with more information and the online registration form at castinncatchin.org.

Since Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ started in 2016 they have raised over $682,000 which has funded a full-time research assistant, research on renal care for cardiac patients, and a camp to teach patients with cardiac issues about caring for their condition.