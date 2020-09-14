Carnival of Giving fundraiser will place emphasis on ‘car’ this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. In the United States, cancer kills more children than any other disease. In 2020 alone, it is expected to take the lives of approximately 1,200 children under 15 years of age.

While great strides have been made in treating and even curing many forms of childhood cancer, there is still much work to be done. That work is happening in numerous ways, large and small, from federal funding to grassroots efforts.

One local non-profit is the Isaiah 41:10 Foundation. In addition to providing comfort and support to families who have received a childhood cancer diagnosis, the foundation also raises funds for pediatric cancer research.

Its largest fundraiser of the year, the Carnival of Giving, is set for September 26. Although, the second annual event will look a bit different due to COVID-19.

It will now be a drive-thru, contactless CAR-nival fundraising event. Organizers invite you to, “put the whole family in your car and come join us for a fun night of games, prizes, giving, and food to go – all from the safety of your car. Come throw a ball to dunk someone in the dunk tank, toss a ring at the ring toss, or shoot a turkey at the turkey shoot.”

The CAR-nival will take place from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Whitesburg Christian Academy, 7290 Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville.

Registration is now open. Every registration includes a Bar-b-que Sandwich, chips, baked beans and a cookie. Every family/CAR registration includes a chance in the raffle drawing and a free gift.

You can also register to join the virtual scavenger hunt for $5. Once registered, you’ll receive five simple clues. They will lead you to a location, where you can take a picture. When you return with your pictures, you’ll receive a Foundation t-shirt.

In addition, there is an online auction. Pre-registration for bidding is available at www.biddingowl.com/Isaiah4110Foundation.

The auction will begin Friday, September 25 at 10:00am and will run through Sunday, September 27 at 8:00pm. Silent auction items will be on display throughout the CAR-nival drive-thru experience.

All cars should enter from Byrd Springs Road, then follow the signs to guide you through this unique fun experience.

To learn more about the CAR-nival of Giving or register for any of the events, visit isaiah4110.org. You can also visit them on facebook at Isaiah4110Foundation.