HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A day of family fun, music, culture, and food is coming to the Rocket City on Sunday. The Caribbean Association of North Alabama (CANA) is hosting the 16th annual Caribbean Day at the Park.

“If you’re going to come and have a good time, and see what we have to offer, you are absolutely welcome,” said CANA founding member Clyent Myrie. “We also want to let people know about the Caribbean community.”

CANA was founded 17 years ago by a group of Caribbean Individuals who immigrated to the area. Myrie said the group works to bring a bit of home to North Alabama.

“The Caribbean people are people that love fun,” Myrie said. “So music is important to us, friends, family, get-togethers, having our community get around. This is very, very important.”

Caribbean Day at the Park will take place Sunday, Sept. 3. It begins at 11:00 a.m. at John Hunt Park, and the festivities will continue until 8:00 p.m. Attendees can expect vendors, live performances, games and food. Admission is free and open to the public.

If you plan to attend, you’re asked to bring your own lawn chair.