LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Calhoun Community College is teaming up with the Alabama Department of Public Health to give free dental cleaning services to pregnant women and kids under the age of 17.

The partnership hopes to help with the growing need for oral care among children and expecting mothers

“We hope to bring in as many kids and expectant mothers as possible, and provide them with great oral care services before school begins,” Dental Hygiene Program Director Sunnie McWhorter said in a statement. “Dental hygiene is one of those things that gets neglected so often. People assume if they are brushing and sometimes flossing here or there that they are fine, but that is hardly true. Seeing a dentist and receiving a professional cleaning is vital, and that is where our clinic can help.”

The teeth cleanings will be done by students enrolled in Calhoun’s senior-level courses of the dental hygiene program. ADPH employees will do dental services as well.

“Recent dental hygiene rankings for the United States have placed Alabama in the lower percentile,” Bret McGill, Calhoun Dean of Health Sciences, said in a statement. “This means teaching children good dental habits must begin as early as possible, and that is the primary goal of our partnership with ADPH,” says McGill.

Calhoun’s new dental hygiene program and lab at its Decatur campus opened last year with state-of-the-art equipment to provide dental care to the community at a reduced rate.

The program will provide services including child and adult dental cleanings, treatment of gingivitis and periodontitis, dental x-rays, dental sealants, fluoride treatments, and teeth whitening.

The services will be available to the public at the Decatur campus beginning in mid-August.

To learn more about Calhoun’s dental clinic, or to make an appointment, visit their website here: