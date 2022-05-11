HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Career Center is hosting an onsite job fair for Buffalo Rock.

The company is currently hiring for multiple positions, including CDL licensed drivers, retail account merchandisers, warehouse pickers and warehouse support.

The company offers paid personal time, vacation and holiday pay. They are offering a $1,250 sign-on bonus. The positions are located in the Huntsville and Athens area. They are looking to hire approximately 60 people.

The job fair will be held on May 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Huntsville Career Center located at 2535 Sparkman Drive.

Jobseekers should come with copies of their resumes and prepared to interview.