HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s Broadway Theatre League (BTL) will host a “load out sale” on Friday with plenty of memorabilia and show items up for sale.

According to Marketing & Development Director Wil Elrick, the sale will be held on the Von Braun Center (VBC) Concert Hall dock located on Clinton Avenue. Direction signs will be posted.

“[The sale] features memorabilia, decor, framed show posters, props, linens, and unique items from the last 20 years of presenting the best of Broadway,” Elrick told News 19.

See several of the items available in the slideshow below.

(Broadway Theatre League)

According to their website, the Broadway Theatre League exists to “provide professional live theatre for citizens of the Tennessee Valley area.” It was founded in 1959 with more than 340 shows presented since its inception.

