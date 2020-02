Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Broadway Theatre League presents "The Play That Goes Wrong" at the Von Braun Center Concert Hall Feb. 21-23.

The play follows the Cornley Polycehnic Drama Society, who are trying to stage a production of The Murder at Haversham Manor. Things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous.

For info on tickets, head to the Broadway Theatre League's website.