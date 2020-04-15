Whitesburg Christian Academy hosts ‘drive-by graduation’ for seniors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s high school graduation season, but many seniors won’t be getting a traditional ceremony that they hoped for.

Teachers, staff, peers, and coaches from Whitesburg Christian Academy surprised their 16 seniors and brought graduation to their homes.

In parade style, cars were decorated and lined up for almost half a mile. They honked their horns, waved their pom-poms, and even played graduation music. Each senior received their cap, gown, and appreciation.

Erika Cox has taught this class since her first year at Whitesburg Christian Academy. She said she wanted to make this day as special as possible for them.

“They’re sad and they’re hurting, all of these things got taken away from them,” said Cox. “So I was just trying to think of something special that we could do that would make them feel special and make them feel loved and not forgotten.”

The parade stopped at every senior’s house to honor them.

“They are just all around great kids, they’re fun, they’re funny, they’re sweet, and they love Jesus,” said Cox.