Virtual Easter egg hunt to benefit Downtown Rescue Mission

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The Downtown Rescue Mission invites the community to take part in a virtual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Participants will be given clues to the whereabouts of egg emojis hidden throughout the Downtown Rescue Mission's website and social media accounts.

Registration is $10. The top fundraiser and the winner of the hunt will get both a $25 Farm Burger Huntsville gift card and a meal for four delivered to their homes from Chick-fil-A. Alterations can be made to accommodate allergies.

Proceeds will continue to help the hurting, hungry, and homeless in our community, according to the event page.

More information can be found on the Virtual Easter Egg Hunt website.