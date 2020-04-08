U.S. Space & Rocket Center honors medical, emergency workers with special Saturn V lighting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space & Rocket Center will have special lighting on the Saturn V replica to pay tribute to the medical and emergency workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past few weeks the Rocket Center has lighted the Saturn V red, white and blue in a show of community solidarity during the crisis.

Each night starting at 8 p.m., the top part of the rocket will change to a sparkling red for 33 seconds for medical workers followed by 33 seconds of blue for police. Finally, the rocket will sparkle red and blue for all emergency workers.

This lighting pattern will repeat until 8:59, when the Saturn V goes dark for one minute in memory of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

At 9:01, the Saturn V will again shine red, white and blue as a beacon of hope for the future.

The special lighting will continue for at least the next two weeks as the community continues to face the coronavirus challenge.

