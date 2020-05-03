Two Miss Alabama title holders, including WHNT News 19’s Madison Neal, raise $1,500 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Many fundraisers have been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, so two local Miss Alabama title holders got creative to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Miss Appalachian Valley – WHNT News 19’s very own Madison Neal – and Miss Marshall County, Presley Collins, accompanied by their rising stars, raised over $1,500 Saturday through a squat and crunch challenge.

Neal did squats, while Collins did crunches.

The Rising Stars serves as the Miss Alabama mentoring program, giving young ladies opportunities to go to events with their mentor, including the Miss Alabama pageant.

The gyms being closed couldn’t stop them from getting their workout on to raise money for kids.

Both ladies are still taking donations. Donate to Neal here and Collins here.