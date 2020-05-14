Truckers get free lunch

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Southland Transportation Group teamed up with Navistar Thursday to feed 150 truckers.

As part of Navistar’s International Cares initiative, truck drivers lined up just off Highway 20 for sandwiches and chips from Newk’s as well as water and Gatorade. In addition to lunch, each driver received a small care package and hand sanitizer.

“It’s really hard for them to find a meal sometimes, especially when things are shut down everywhere,” said Southland Transportation Group market manager Jessa Garrett. “So this really may seem like a small thing, but for them it’s probably a much bigger deal.”

They fed all types of truckers Thursday from bus drivers to handyman services.