Toyota plant to make face shields in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama announced they will begin producing thousands of face shields.

AL.com reports that Toyota plans to make 7,500 face shields and donate them to local hospitals. Toyota says they will also donate 160 pairs of safety glasses along with a $25,000 donation to the United Way of Madison County.

“Toyota’s core value has always been to contribute to society in meaningful ways beyond providing mobility for our customers,” said Ted Ogawa, incoming CEO, TMNA. “With our plants idled and our dealers focused on servicing customers, we are eager to contribute our expertise and know-how in

order to help quickly bring to market the medical supplies and equipment needed to combat the COVID crisis. Our message to the medical equipment community is we are here to help, please utilize our expertise.”

The plant in Huntsville, which employs 1,300 people, is part of the Toyota-wide shutdown of manufacturing facilities across North America because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All inquiries for medical device companies and related businesses seeking support in the areas of manufacturing, engineering, supply chain, and purchasing can email: ToyotaMPICsupport@toyota.com

Read the full release by clicking here.