Surprise birthday parade held for DeKalb County siblings

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - A DeKalb County mother called on her community to help make sure her son and daughter felt celebrated, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

April McQueen asked family, friends and loved ones to participate in a surprise parade at their home in Dogtown Saturday. Her son Max turned eight Saturday. Her Adabelle turned six in March.

"We're just blessed to be part of such a loving community," said April.

April said over 20 people arrived, some with gifts in hand. In a Facebook post, April thanked everyone for making her children feel special.