HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Right now, people really need some light-hearted entertainment, so we are sharing some of our favorite children’s books during Facebook live videos at around 7 p.m.

We are trying to host these videos most nights until this rough time is over.

If you missed the live readings or just want to rewatch, you can find them all gathered here!

Greg reads “Pete the Cat” and “Allen’s Big Scary Teeth”

Shevaun reads “Little Miss Scatterbrain Sets Off for the Sun”

Jerry reads “If You Give a Mouse a Brownie” and “Go to Sleep Little Pig”

Christine reads selected poems from “Where the Sidewalk Ends” and “There is a Monster at the End of this Book”

Greg reads “Should I Share My Ice Cream?” and ” Jacob O’Reilly Wants a Pet”

Greg reads “I Love You Just the Way You Are” and “Dr. Seuss’s ABC”

Shevaun reads “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” and selections from “5-Minute Berenstain Bears Stories”

Jerry reads “The Wonky Donkey”

Christine reads “The Giving Tree” and “Chicken in School”

Greg reads “Green Eggs and Ham” and “The Book With No Pictures”

Jerry reads “The Saggy Baggy Elephant” and “Night Night Alabama”

Shevaun reads selections from “5-Minute Berenstain Bears Stories”

Christine reads “Oscar’s Book” and “Where the Wild Things Are”

Greg reads “Dr. Seuss’s Book of Animals” and “See You Later, Alligator”