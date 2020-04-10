Stevenson VFD putting in overtime to extinguish COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEVENSON, Ala. - In an effort to keep the community healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stevenson Volunteer Fire Department decided to use some of its equipment to clean parts of the city.

Using a foam machine, the department travels to locations across the city frequently visited by residents.

"It kills the virus, so we go around and spray the storefront, the doors, and for the case here, the buggies. And at the gas stations, the gas pumps and stuff," said Stevenson Mayor Rickey Steele.

"When we saw the COVID- 19 case come up, we were trying to think what the small town of Stevenson could do to promote mom and pop stores," said Stevenson VFD Captain James Ballard. "That's what's in small towns across this nation -- is mom and pop. So what better way than make your community feel safe to go to the local gas station, go to the local grocery store, go to the local food bank, instead of driving out to a bigger city where the probability of being exposed is higher."