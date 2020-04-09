Shoals community makes some noise to show their appreciation for frontline heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE SHOALS, Ala. — If you drove around The Shoals Wednesday afternoon, you might have thought you were in New York traffic.

If you heard the multitude of cars sounding their horns, it was an expression of thanks to those essential workers—those frontline heroes who continue to protect and serve their communities in the middle of a crisis.

In Florence, people honked their horns, clapped their hands, and sang a little. City of Florence employee Laura Grigsby serenaded her coworkers with her own rendition of “We Are the Champions” but changed the lyrics to “we are essentials.” Florence Mayor Steve Holt said he can’t sing or dance but he did bring his cowbell.

Across the river in Muscle Shoals, the staff at Shoals Hospital felt the love as well when local radio stations threw them a mini parade. “This is an area-wide contribution to all their dedication and bravery in walking into the face of the thing that we are fearing the most,” said My 101.5 morning host Hunter Jackson.

Grigsby said she has a new appreciation for people who work in grocery stores and restaurants. Supporter Caitlin Wall said she thanks all essential workers who continue to support and help the community.

Mayor Holt said he is happy to keep repeating this event in Florence as often as possible so that essential workers will always know that they have the community's support.