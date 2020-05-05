Reverse parade shows appreciation for Limestone County teachers

ARDMORE, Ala. – Monday was teacher appreciation day, but because of social distancing, many teachers didn’t get the chance to see their students in person.

At Cedar Hill Elementary in Ardmore, the teachers and families worked out a solution: The teachers parked in the school parking lot, and the families drove by.

Emily Paschall, Assistant Principal: “with this pandemic in place we thought there was no better way to kick off the week than with a reverse parade,” explained Assistant Principal Emily Paschall. “A few weeks ago we did a parade where the teachers went out to the neighborhoods to see the kids and this week, the kids are coming to us to celebrate their teachers.”

The event organizers say it was just a way to show love and support for the teachers.