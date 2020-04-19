Raising Men Lawn Care founder delivers pizzas to essential workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – To thank essential workers for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Huntsville man delivered them dinner Saturday night.
Rodney Smith Jr. posted to Twitter offering to deliver pizzas to workers and their families. All they had to do was text him their name and address.
Smith delivered about 40 pizzas to store employees, health care workers and caretakers.
Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service. He has mowed lawns for the disabled and elderly, veterans and single mothers free of charge since 2015.