Raising Men Lawn Care founder delivers pizzas to essential workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – To thank essential workers for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Huntsville man delivered them dinner Saturday night.

Rodney Smith Jr. posted to Twitter offering to deliver pizzas to workers and their families. All they had to do was text him their name and address.

I have 40 pizzas that I would like deliver to essential workers & their families. Only delivering in the HSV area. Text me your name, address, & what industry you work in and I’ll deliver it . Thank You all for your service! : 256-617-4608. pic.twitter.com/MkSjUHgufJ — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) April 18, 2020

Smith delivered about 40 pizzas to store employees, health care workers and caretakers.

First pizza Delivered! Zach works at @Publix grocery store. He also has a mom and sister who work for Huntsville police ! Thank you all for your service !! pic.twitter.com/BDhKxeUW1p — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) April 18, 2020

A big thank you to Ms. Yolanda and everyone at the local Veterans home for their service ! Thank you for also caring for our veterans ! pic.twitter.com/Qr8Uuu3xEK — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) April 19, 2020

Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service. He has mowed lawns for the disabled and elderly, veterans and single mothers free of charge since 2015.