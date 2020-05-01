Papa Murphy’s Pizza donating to No Kid Hungry, helping feed children in need while schools are closed

Papa Murphy’s has teamed up with No Kid Hungry to help feed children while schools are closed.

Until May 20, Papa Murphy’s will donate one dollar for every Mini Murph that someone purchases online. The money raised through this program will go to No Kid Hungry, helping to provide emergency grants for schools and community groups to get food to kids that need it.

District Manager Kevin Walkup says this is just one way to show they care during these tough times.

“Well, I think it’s our responsibility to give back to the communities throughout our land that we represent; just for the fact that there are so many kids right now that depend on these meals through the school system that just can’t do it right now because of all of the closures,” he explained. “So it’s very important that we get out to our communities.”

The Mini Murph is a small, self-contained pizza, that allows you to make it and bake it all on your own from home. There are also other ways to donate to this cause:

Papa Murphy’s online checkout

At the register

Online donations to No Kid Hungry