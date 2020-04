Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Old Black Bear Brewing gave thanks to healthcare workers on the COVID-19 frontline by providing them with lunch Saturday.

The company packed and delivered meals for 140 Madison Hospital employees.

"We know the jobs they are doing are the most important right now and we are glad we were able to help in any way possible," the company said in a Facebook post.

Old Black Bear Brewing teamed up with Breland Homes in Madison to provide the meals.