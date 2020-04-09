New Hope alum, Auburn standout donating $10,000 to fund COVID-19 relief in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – New Hope High School alum and Philadelphia Eagles safety Rudy Ford is giving back to his community during the coronavirus pandemic.

After hearing about the need for meals, the former Auburn football player decided to donate $10,000 to the Wears Chapel Baptist Church. The donation will go towards providing food packages and hot meals to students and the elderly.

Packages will be distributed Friday, April 10 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The church is located at 938 Ryland Pike in Huntsville. Ford will be onsite to help with the distribution.

Pastor Tim Payne is thankful for the donation and is happy to be able to provide hot meals to those in need.

“This is a difficult time for all of us, but its times like this that we must be united and support our neighbors in any way that we can,” Ford said in a press release. “I felt called to do something for my community – a community that has blessed me throughout my life and helped mold me into the person I am today. I am honored to serve alongside other community volunteers in their efforts to support at-risk families. We won’t allow this pandemic to become a hunger pandemic. It’s times like this that teach me it’s more important what we do off the field than on the field.”