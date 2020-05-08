Madison County toddler gets drive-by birthday party

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Social distancing makes it a little tough to celebrate big milestones and holidays, but it wasn’t going to stop friends and family of Harrison Charlton from celebrating his second birthday.

Friends, family, and neighbors stopped by Harrison’s house in Madison County Thursday to wish him a happy birthday – and of course to bring along some gifts for him.

Harrison’s mom says this party isn’t what she hoped for her son, but it was great to be able to see a smile on his face.

“We just wanted to show some support and love to our family right now. We’d much rather be having a big gathering with all our family and friends and really do that part, just driving by and seeing a small face here and there.”

The Charltons say they have an infant in the house too, so they are taking extra precautions.