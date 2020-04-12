Madison County first responders surprise 5-year-old with birthday parade

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies, firefighters and first responders made a special trip Friday to make sure a young boy felt celebrated on his birthday.

“Due to the coronavirus, he’s not able to have a birthday party, so mom wanted first responders to reach out and we’re gonna have a parade,” said EMS Captain Danielle Watson.

First responders drove by Cole’s home and dropped off a few gifts in honor of his fifth birthday.

“All it took was a few messages and they made it happen,” said Tammy Congo, Cole’s mom. “That meant a lot and they didn’t need to do that. I sure didn’t expect that.”

Cole thanked everyone that to showed up for his special day.