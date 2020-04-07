Local nurse starts a GoFundMe to help support downtown servers and bartenders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A nurse practitioner at American Family Care in Huntsville has started a GoFundMe to support service workers in the downtown Huntsville restaurant and bar scene.

Chasen Uptain knows many service workers personally who are struggling-- either from being laid off, or just aren't making what they used to.

"Some of them already live paycheck to paycheck, he said. "Now that there are no checks coming in, I know several people who are having trouble paying rent.”

The GoFundMe has a goal of $10,000. Uptain plans to distribute the money to service workers who need it most. But he needs help reaching his goal.

“I know that almost everyone in this community has eaten at a restaurant down there, had a hard day’s work, had a drink, it’s a good place to unwind," he said.

He says if you’ve been looking for a way to help the downtown community and the people directly affected by business layoffs and closures-- this is your sign.

He's hoping to raise enough to be able to provide at least a couple hundred dollars per person.

“If it just takes a little bit of the sting out, I’d just like to help if I can," Uptain said.

Chasen plans to disperse the money through a Redstone Federal Credit Union charity savings account when the goal is reached.

You can donate by clicking here.