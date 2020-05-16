Local church gives away free ice cream to bring positivity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Huntsville gave out free ice cream ‪Friday afternoon at the church’s disciple center on Bailey Cove Road.

Traveling in the “Melt Your Heart” ice cream truck, volunteers went through South Huntsville this week, providing a variety of free frozen treats for the community, while adhering to social distancing and sanitization guidelines, wearing masks and gloves, and using pre-packaged products.

Their co-senior pastor Belinda Freeman says it’s important to bring positivity into the world during this difficult time.

“Just being able to love on people and speak to people has just been something that we missed. And so it’s a great thing,” said Freeman.

According to the church’s Facebook page, this their way to say thank to all who have participated and who are participating in food distribution in South Huntsville.

Aldersgate also gives out food for those in need on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Donations are always welcomed.