Local business partners with Salvation Army to provide for Madison County families in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lexus of Huntsville partnered with The Salvation Army to give out 240 grocery boxes, consisting of non-perishable items to Madison County families in need on Friday.

Families were required to register beforehand and each box was expected to feed a family of four for a week.

The Toyota/Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA), said the COVID-19 pandemic has left many families in a state of economic instability and an inability to fill their pantries with enough food to feed their families.

TLMODA said partnering with the Salvation Army has helped local car dealers meet the needs of their community’s most vulnerable during this challenging time.

“What we are seeing today aren’t people that have been living in poverty,” said Corps Officer Captain Chris Bryant. “Aren’t people that aren’t trying to help themselves. They are people that have been hit by the circumstances that we are all facing right now.”

The grocery boxes also included some PPE equipment for each household.