Huntsville Woman Surprised with Parade After Radiation Treatment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Family and friends of a Huntsville woman surprised her after she finished her second round of radiation treatments.

Traci Ray has been fighting a battle with melanoma for the past two years.

Ray recently finished her 20th treatment and friends say her faith in the Lord helped her get through the trying times.

“She was laughing and crying, and of course that made all of us wanna laugh and cry. And it just felt wonderful to be apart of her story,” said Debbie Ally.

Ray is glad to close this chapter in her life and is ready for what lies ahead.