HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – (WHNT) – A little joy out of Huntsville Women’s and Children’s hospital.

The hospital surprised RN Robert Ledbetter with the Daisy Foundation Daisy Award on Tuesday.

The parent who nominated Robert called him “a shining light in a dark time and the only person who could get a glimpse of a smile out of our little man.”

They say Robert is the real deal.

The Daisy Award honor the super-human work nurses do for patients and families every day.