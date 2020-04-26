Huntsville couple says ‘I love you’ over FaceTime while fighting COVID-19 from different hospitals

Crestwood Medical Center CRNP Chelsea Colombo helps COVID-19 patient FaceTime husband.

Courtesy: Crestwood Medical Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As hospitals continue to enforce strict visitation rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients are using technology to stay connected to loved ones.

Thanks to iPad donations from Inside-Out Ministries and ADTRAN, Crestwood Medical Center has been able to help patients contact their families.

This past Thursday, RN Karen Stephens helped a Huntsville woman fighting COVID-19 FaceTime her husband. According to the hospital, the woman’s husband is also battling COVID-19 at a different hospital.

In a post on their Facebook page, Crestwood Medical Center said the couple exchanged smiles, tears and I love yous.