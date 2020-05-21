Huntsville City Schools administrators thank volunteers for preparing meals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools spent time Thursday recognizing some of the volunteers who are providing meals for students.

Administrators decorated their vehicles and made posters for a parade at the district’s six curbside meal distribution lovations.

The Manna House, the Food Bank of North Alabama and 12 area churches began providing meals during spring break.

“We just want them to know how much we appreciate them, to say thank you for serving our youth the past two months,” said Huntsville City Schools community engagement director Rena Anderson. “The past two months, they have been serving them two meals every other day. We are just appreciative of all they’ve done.”

Curbside meal service will continue through June 5 at Lee High, Lakewood Elementary, McDonnell Elementary, Ridgecrest Elementary, Chaffee Elementary and Morris School.