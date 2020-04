ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Brandt Sweatt of Albertville got a surprise parade this week in honor of his birthday.

Family and friends participated in the parade. Some brought gifts and homemade signs in celebration of his big day. Brandt turned 11 years old.

Brandt’s grandmother, Sharon Childress, said he was thrilled to see so many people show up.

“The corona can’t keep us down,” Brandt said in a thank you video to everyone that turned out.