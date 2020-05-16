Free boat rides on Lake Guntersville offered to healthcare workers

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Lake and River Fun is offering free rides to healthcare workers and their families through Sunday, May 17, 2020.

There was gorgeous weather Thursday and Friday for the 40-minute rides around the lake.

Families got to see an Osprey nest and go under the highway bridges.

“They put their lives on the line during this crisis and have worked overtime and all kinds of crazy hours and they deserve to have a little relaxation and they deserve a big thank you,” said Lake and River Fun owner Captain Mark Mills.

Employees are sanitizing between each ride and are wearing masks and gloves and providing hand sanitizer for those who want it.

Seating has also been arranged for proper social distancing.