Fort Payne neighbor inspires neighbor to spread kindness, community returns the favor

DEKALK COUNTY, Ala. – One act of kindness can be an inspiration for even more, where one neighborhood has embraced the spirit of “In This Together.”

The first stitch

It started with Kati Borton sitting down at her sewing machine. She stitched face masks for everyone on her block in Fort Payne.

“You’ve been hearing that I’ve been mad sewing masks,” said Kati, “at least two dozen every day.”

Because of the stay at home order – Kati lost her retail job. While her husband is still working, she’s keeping busy at her machine.

“Yes,” said Kati, “my mother taught me how to sew. She’s making masks. She has an order for 40 masks that she’s producing and sending to New York.”

Weaving together kindness

Her generosity inspired her next door neighbor Mary Calhoun.

“My neighbor stepped up and did that, and we’re like, what can we do to help the people in the neighborhood?” said Mary.

Mary doesn’t sew. But she does paint. So she and her husband started turning wood pallets into flags – giving to every neighbor to post in their yards.

“Right now, everybody is in a quarantine and staying at home and it’s like we’re all in this together,” said Mary. “The flag stands for patriotism — being one — and so we decided that’s what we can do.”

Dozens of thanks

Every pallet flag is a thank you.

“Everybody in this neighborhood is essential,” said Mary. “We have a firefighter, a teacher, a butcher, a nurse other there, and a doctor down the road.”

In return, Mary said member in the community started bringing her wood to make flags. Kati said others have donated fabric for more masks, so both women can press on .

“We’re resourceful,” said Kati. “Everyone can figure out how to make something work.”

The finished product

Neighbor inspiring neighbor that started with a single thread of kindness, it has now come full circle.

Mary Calhoun has already made 12 flags, and is in the process of making many more thanks to the donations of her neighbors.

Kati Borton also made face masks for the Fort Payne Police Department.

