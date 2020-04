Fort Payne man surprised with parade for 82nd birthday

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Family and friends joined Monday to make sure Jackie Dodd’s 82nd birthday was one to remember.

A parade of loved ones drove by Dodd’s home on Sanders Avenue in Fort Payne to celebrate his big day. Many honked their horns as they rode by with signs and balloons. Others dropped off gifts as Dodd waved and smiled.

His daughter, Shannon Keef, said his family loves him very much and didn’t want to risk getting him sick. Dodd has seven children, 23 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.